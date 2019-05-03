Food & Drink

Neighborhood Eats: 'Violet' in the East Village

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- You might not think of Rhode Island as a culinary destination, but it's a state that holds a deep connection for the husband and wife team behind 'Violet' in the East Village.

Violet is located at 511 East 5th Street - a neighborhood that is also close to the couple's heart.

Fusilli with Pesto and Broccoli Rabe

1/2 bunch broccoli rabe (cut off toughest part of stems)
3 chorizo sausages (Portuguese if possible and crumble prior to cooking)
3 cups fusilli pasta (or your preferred pasta)
cup Pesto (homemade if possible)
2 TB butter
2 TB Parmesan

Directions:
Boil pasta according to directions, drain
As pasta boils, add the broccoli rabe
Drain all, separate out broccoli rabe and run under cold water to stop it from cooking
Meanwhile, heat large saucepan over medium high heat and melt butter

Add the sausage and saute
Add the blanched broccoli rabe, continue sautéing.
Add hot pasta and pesto.
Top with parmesan
Serves 3-4

