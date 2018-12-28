Neighborhood Eats: Yummy Tummy Asian Bistro in Queens

Singapore Chilli Crabs recipe

Yummy Tummy Asian Bistro is known for its Singaporean food.Owner Richard Chan moved here from Singapore 35 years ago, and while Malaysian, Chinese, Korean, Italian, and Thai influences reach the menu, the focus is on Chan's comfort food.It's located at 161-16 Northern Blvd in Flushing.Chilli Crabs are eaten for special occasions in Singapore, and it's a featured item at this Queens restaurant.1. Chili paste2. 5 tbsp of ketchup3. 5 tbsp of cooking oil4. 3 tbsp of sugar5. tsp of salt6. 1 cup of hot water7. 2 eggs beaten8. 1 tsp of fermented bean paste9. 1 cleaned and chopped Dungeness crab10. Chopped spring onions and cilantro for garnish11. Side serving of deep fried mini buns or toasted bread1. 5 red fresh chilies2. 10 re-hydrated dried chilies3. 3 chili padis4. 4 slices of ginger5. 6 shallots6. 8 cloves of garlic7. 1 stalk lemongrass8. 6 candlenuts9. Juice from 1 fresh lime10. 2 tablespoon of belacan toasted (dried shrimp paste)1. Stir fried the above chili paste with 5 tablespoon of oil until you can smell the fragrance2. Add 1 teaspoon of fermented bean paste3. Add 5 tablespoon of ketchup4. Add 3 tablespoon of sugar5. Add teaspoon of salt6. Add 1 cup of hot water7. Add cleaned dungeness crab8. Simmer for 8-10 minutes until crab turns bright red9. Turn off heat and add 2 beaten eggs and stir gently10. Served in a big plate and garnish with chopped spring onions and cilantro11. You can also serve with deep fried mini buns or any toasted bread of your choice----------