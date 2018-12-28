Neighborhood Eats: Yummy Tummy Asian Bistro in Queens

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --Yummy Tummy Asian Bistro is known for its Singaporean food.
Owner Richard Chan moved here from Singapore 35 years ago, and while Malaysian, Chinese, Korean, Italian, and Thai influences reach the menu, the focus is on Chan's comfort food.
It's located at 161-16 Northern Blvd in Flushing.
Chilli Crabs are eaten for special occasions in Singapore, and it's a featured item at this Queens restaurant.
Singapore Chilli Crabs recipe
Ingredients
1. Chili paste
2. 5 tbsp of ketchup
3. 5 tbsp of cooking oil
4. 3 tbsp of sugar
5. tsp of salt
6. 1 cup of hot water
7. 2 eggs beaten
8. 1 tsp of fermented bean paste
9. 1 cleaned and chopped Dungeness crab
10. Chopped spring onions and cilantro for garnish
11. Side serving of deep fried mini buns or toasted bread
Chilli Paste Ingredients (All ingredients to be blended together)
1. 5 red fresh chilies
2. 10 re-hydrated dried chilies
3. 3 chili padis
4. 4 slices of ginger
5. 6 shallots
6. 8 cloves of garlic
7. 1 stalk lemongrass
8. 6 candlenuts
9. Juice from 1 fresh lime
10. 2 tablespoon of belacan toasted (dried shrimp paste)
Cooking Instructions
1. Stir fried the above chili paste with 5 tablespoon of oil until you can smell the fragrance
2. Add 1 teaspoon of fermented bean paste
3. Add 5 tablespoon of ketchup
4. Add 3 tablespoon of sugar
5. Add teaspoon of salt
6. Add 1 cup of hot water
7. Add cleaned dungeness crab
8. Simmer for 8-10 minutes until crab turns bright red
9. Turn off heat and add 2 beaten eggs and stir gently
10. Served in a big plate and garnish with chopped spring onions and cilantro
11. You can also serve with deep fried mini buns or any toasted bread of your choice
