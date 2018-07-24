Neon-lit Mexican spot Taco Electrico debuts in Union Square

Hungry for modern Mexican food? A new arrival to Union Square, called Taco Electrico, has you covered. It is located at 201 Park Ave. S.
The taqueria and bar offers elevated tacos and appetizers inspired by Mexico City street food, plus tequila- and mezcal-based drinks in a colorful space lit by neon lights.
Appetizers include raw hamachi served with jalapeno salsa and cilantro, while salmon comes on a tostada with jalapeno crema, radishes and cilantro. Taco options include pork belly, fish, steak or chicken with toppings such as avocado, pickled red onion and pico de gallo. For vegetarians, there are tacos with cauliflower and tahini, or carrots and labneh.
Taco Electrico has gotten good reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.
Niket B., who reviewed the new spot on June 29, wrote, "Trendy modern taco shop vibe with good cocktails, really friendly service, and pretty underground for now. Great spot for date night."
And Bubble T. wrote, "The place is awesome. Neon lights -- it reminds me of a 'Miami Vice' era. I loved it. Fish tacos I really liked."
Head on over to check it out: Taco Electrico is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. daily.
