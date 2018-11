New 1920s-esque French restaurant Citroën opens its doors in Greenpoint

A new bar and French restaurant has made its debut in Brooklyn. The fresh arrival to Greenpoint, called Citroen , is located at 931 Manhattan Ave.According to Greenpoint Post , the new bistro and cocktail bar "offers a menu that pairs seasonal bistro classics with a variety of wines and cocktails, all within a space designed to look and feel like France during the Roaring Twenties." Main dishes include coq au vin, with pearl onions, lardons, carrots and potato puree; and grilled branzino with pesto, sauteed spinach and cauliflower gratin.Citroen has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.Steve M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 24, wrote, "It's a great place to grab a few nice cocktails and appetizers, or to have a full meal."Yelper Bella F. added , "Great bar. I tried their pan-seared salmon, which was amazing! They have a wide selection of wines and have a cozy space."Head on over to check it out: Citroen is open from 5 p.m.-midnight on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)