New 1920s-esque French restaurant Citroën opens its doors in Greenpoint

A new bar and French restaurant has made its debut in Brooklyn. The fresh arrival to Greenpoint, called Citroen, is located at 931 Manhattan Ave.
According to Greenpoint Post, the new bistro and cocktail bar "offers a menu that pairs seasonal bistro classics with a variety of wines and cocktails, all within a space designed to look and feel like France during the Roaring Twenties." Main dishes include coq au vin, with pearl onions, lardons, carrots and potato puree; and grilled branzino with pesto, sauteed spinach and cauliflower gratin.
Citroen has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Steve M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 24, wrote, "It's a great place to grab a few nice cocktails and appetizers, or to have a full meal."
Yelper Bella F. added, "Great bar. I tried their pan-seared salmon, which was amazing! They have a wide selection of wines and have a cozy space."
Head on over to check it out: Citroen is open from 5 p.m.-midnight on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
