FOOD & DRINK

New Afro-fusion spot Berber Street Food brings African small bites to the West Village

Photo: Sam H./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new restaurant centered around the concept of street foods from across Africa has opened its doors at 35 Carmine St. in the West Village. Called Berber Street Food, it's the project of chef Diana Tandia, as we recently reported.

Inspiration for the dishes comes from a variety of regional cuisines, like Nigeria (sirloin skewers with cabbage salad); Senegal (empanadas with beef, chicken or vegetables); and Morocco (herbed lamb meatballs with berber salad).

There are also Afro-fusion options like jerk chicken with black-eyed peas and turmeric fried rice. The restaurant provides delivery via Seamless, and also does catering. You can check out the full menu here.

The fusion establishment has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

"The food is really good and the owner is very sweet," wrote Yelper G. V.on September 14, adding of the jerk chicken wings, "The chicken was very tender and juicy."

"Will be back to try other dishes, but the beef skewers and fried balls (the one that's not chickpeas!) were very good," Yelper Lee M. added.

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Berber Street Food is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Upscale pasta place Misi opens its doors in Williamsburg
New York City's 5 best budget-friendly bistros for Middle Eastern bites
Deep-sea delights: The Flying Fisherman takes off in Lincoln Square
Neighborhood Eats: Shakshuka at Moss Cafe
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Drenching rain causes severe flooding in parts of NYC, NJ
LIVE: Cosby declared 'sexually violent predator' ahead of sentencing
Brett Kavanaugh's ex-roommate says he believes 2nd accuser
President Trump's UN speech draws blank stares, laughter
FIRST ON 7: Some MTA buses out of service due to bed bug concerns
FDNY pulls 3 people from Bronx apartment fire, 2 critical
Michael Kors buys Versace for $2 billion
7-year-old crushes national anthem at LA Galaxy game
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain all day Tuesday
Bronx pedestrian struck investigated as deadly hit and run
Woman arraigned in birthing center stabbings
2nd death from West Nile virus confirmed in New Jersey
Driver finds baby crawling across busy New Jersey road
More News