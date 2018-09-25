New Afro-fusion spot Berber Street Food brings African small bites to the West Village

A new restaurant centered around the concept of street foods from across Africa has opened its doors at 35 Carmine St. in the West Village. Called Berber Street Food, it's the project of chef Diana Tandia, as we recently reported.
Inspiration for the dishes comes from a variety of regional cuisines, like Nigeria (sirloin skewers with cabbage salad); Senegal (empanadas with beef, chicken or vegetables); and Morocco (herbed lamb meatballs with berber salad).
There are also Afro-fusion options like jerk chicken with black-eyed peas and turmeric fried rice. The restaurant provides delivery via Seamless, and also does catering. You can check out the full menu here.
The fusion establishment has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
"The food is really good and the owner is very sweet," wrote Yelper G. V.on September 14, adding of the jerk chicken wings, "The chicken was very tender and juicy."
"Will be back to try other dishes, but the beef skewers and fried balls (the one that's not chickpeas!) were very good," Yelper Lee M. added.
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Berber Street Food is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
