New American eatery Nightingale debuts in the West Village

A New American restaurant and cocktail bar has opened its doors at 89 Greenwich Ave. (between Jane and 12th streets) in the West Village. Called Nightingale, the new arrival is the project of head chef Antony Nassif, as we recently reported.
On the menu, diners will find dishes like the homemade smoked duck salad with dates, kale, maple vinaigrette, parmesan and harissa yogurt; pork belly and porcini mac and cheese; and a burger stuffed with foie gras and topped with red cabbage relish.
Vegetarian options include the Spicy Impossible Meatballs, with housemade cashew ricotta cheese on a gluten free garlic bun. You can take a look at the full food menu here.
With a five-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp so far, Nightingale is on its way to building a local fanbase.
Anmol J., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on August 17, was impressed by the knowledge and skill of the bar staff. "We asked for an Aviation, which most bars can't make because a) no one knows how to make one, and b) no one carries violet liqueur. The guys here can make one, and they can make one very well."
"Nightingale was a beautiful experience from start to finish," Yelper Ada L. added, "Order the lobster sandwich, pork belly mac, and duck salad for the most satisfying food coma. ... Each dish was meticulously detailed, well-balanced and divine in aesthetics and taste."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Nightingale is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City