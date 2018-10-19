FOOD & DRINK

New American restaurant and lounge Boca debuts in Fordham

Photo: Boca Restaurant and Lounge/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new lounge and New American restaurant has arrived in the Bronx. The recent addition, called Boca Restaurant and Lounge, is located at 2458 Webster Ave. in Fordham.

On the menu, look for small plates like centollo crab cakes with lobster sauce and kabayaki, and coconut tiger shrimp with Thai chili and passion fruit aioli. For heartier appetites, entrees include risotto criollo with pernil pork, black beans and parmesan cheese.

With a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the new lounge has been warmly received by patrons in its early days.

Michael L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 9, wrote, "Great environment to enjoy some good music with friends or family. Delicious appetizers and Sunday brunch are great for any type of celebration. Also, don't miss out on their happy hour."

And Yelper M. S. praised the food and drinks (recommending the coconut mojito) as well as the "sporting events on large screens, and very friendly staff."

Head on over to check it out: Boca Restaurant and Lounge is open from 4 p.m.-midnight Monday-Wednesday, 4 p.m.-4 a.m. on Thursday-Saturday, and noon-4 a.m. on Sunday.
