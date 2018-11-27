New American spot Artisans' Gate debuts in Midtown

A new New American spot has debuted in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Midtown, called Artisans' Gate, is located at 205 W. 57th St.
Artisans' Gate chef Marko Ristovic developed a love for cooking while attending medical school in his home country of Serbia, according to the restaurant's website. With the belief that food can heal just like medicine, the menu is filled with local, organic and seasonal ingredients.
For breakfast, look for eggs and omelettes made with cage-free brown eggs, Nutella and matcha waffles, buttermilk pancakes and cinnamon French toast. Look for the artisan omelette with short rib, black truffle, Sriracha aioli and sprinkled with chives. For dinner, look for flatbreads, burgers and large plates of organic chicken, sirloin steak and salmon.
The fresh addition has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.
Julio C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 19, wrote, "The food is delicious and well presented, and the service was great. I had a kale salad, salmon and a delicious lava cake for dessert."
Head on over to check it out: Artisans' Gate is open from 8 a.m.-1 a.m. daily.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City