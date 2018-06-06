FOOD & DRINK

New American spot Harwood on Hudson opens its doors in the West Village

Photo: Franny A./Yelp

By Hoodline
Experienced restaurateurs Lisa and Terry Harwood have opened their third New York venture with Harwood on Hudson in the shuttered Piora space in the West Village.

Building on the success of their Vine Street Cafe on Shelter Island and Cove Hollow Tavern in East Hampton, Harwood on Hudson continues the couple's farm-to-table ethos, while emphasizing New American cuisine and French- and Italian-inspired dishes, Northforker reports. The restaurant is a collaborative effort between the Harwoods and longtime friends Kim Nguyen Block and Bill Block, per the establishment's Facebook page.

Diners can expect to see mussels, clams and snails alongside asparagus and avocado soup, an oyster po'boy and a lamb burger in a townhouse space.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Harwood on Hudson is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Franny A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 1, said, "The menu is really inventive and has a lot of value, with nightly specials. Pretty rooms with garden view in back make it intimate for a couple or small group."

Yelper Freddy L. added, "I came here during a soft opening and I have to say I was impressed with the decor of the restaurant and the professionalism of the staff."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Harwood on Hudson is open from 5-10:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday and 5-11 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday.
