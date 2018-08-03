FOOD & DRINK

New American spot Kleinberg's brings burgers and more to Bed-Stuy

Photo: Kay Ashley M./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new restaurant has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 165 Tompkins Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, the newcomer is called Kleinberg's and serves elevated versions of traditional American comfort food like roast chicken, burgers, hot dogs and more.

On the menu, you'll find dishes like roasted chicken with tomatoes and snap peas over pureed cauliflower, and sides like yuca fries and shrimp ceviche. Veggie versions of entrees are available.

For drinks, expect wines by the glass and fresh takes on classic cocktails -- like an old fashioned based on mamajuana rum.

With a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, Kleinberg's has already made a good impression.

"All dishes were beautifully presented, came out in a short amount of time, and tasted delicious," said Yelper Kay Ashley M., who was the first to review the new joint on July 15. "Our favorite dishes were the chicken and cauliflower (with chili sauce)."

"Service has been attentive, fast and crisp. The price and portions are spots on. Dishes are tasty, focused and unpretentious," agreed Callie P., who wrote of the yuca fries: "These puppies are like pillowy crunch bombs of delicious. They're flawless. "

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Kleinberg's is open from 5-11 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
New chicken shop Brine takes wing in Chelsea
New Sunset Park cocktail bar L'Wren opens its doors
'Do NOT eat, Do NOT buy' Honey Smacks, CDC warns
National Cheese Pizza Day
From tingmo to thukpa, expand your horizons beyond momos at 4 new Himalayan spots in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
10 from Dubai flight hospitalized after JFK landing
Amber Alert update: Mom charged after 2-year-old found dead
Student stabbed with comb on NYC's 1st day of school
Abandoned, abused dog rescued from NJ apartment
Judge: Couple behind GoFundMe account must appear in court
NYPD: Man tries to rape woman pushing baby in stroller
Man dressed as clown chases kids with stun gun at LI park
'Do NOT eat, Do NOT buy' Honey Smacks, CDC warns
Show More
Watch: New Nike commercial narrated by Colin Kaepernick
AccuWeather Alert: Still hot, but cool weekend ahead
What is a tropical depression?
2 dead in NY fire, neighbors report hearing explosions
Tyler Perry offers Geoffrey Owens a job
More News