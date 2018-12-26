FOOD & DRINK

New American spot Mokum debuts in the Upper West Side

Photo: Mokum/Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood New American spot has you covered. Called Mokum, the newcomer is located at 464 Amsterdam Ave. (between 82nd and 83rd streets) in the Upper West Side.

Try the pecan roasted Brussels sprouts, the tahini salad with chickpeas and green beans or the charred broccoli with a sesame dressing. For your main, there's pan fried gnocchi made in house with spinach and wild mushroom ragu, or the red snapper with pinto beans stew and jalapeno tomatillo salsa. (View the full menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, Mokum seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Matthew L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 10, wrote, "I was a huge fan of this place. Super fresh, tasty food in a casual, hip setting. The bread is really good (you get a bunch of options to choose from), and our mains (burger and gnocchi) were delicious. Great addition to the neighborhood."

Yelper Steve N. added, "This is a sleek, comfortable restaurant with a lovely staff and very good food. The decor is easy on the eyes and the sound level makes this a good choice for socializing."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Mokum is open from 5 p.m.-midnight daily.
