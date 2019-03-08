Food & Drink

New Asian bistro Ikko Hibachi Sushi opens its doors

Looking to chow down on some Asian fusion fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 3938 E. Tremont Ave. in Edgewater Park, the newcomer is called Ikko Hibachi Sushi Asian Bistro.

Guests can sit in the dining room, where signature sushi rolls, Szechuan chicken, pad Thai and more Asian dishes are on offer. Or, grab seats around a hibachi grill to enjoy sizzling meats, seafood, veggies and more.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp so far, the spot seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Natalie L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 14, wrote, "It is a fun place, and the food is quite good. They have parking on site. We had the hibachi, and we had a blast."

Yelper Will E. added, "We opted for the dining area. We had the duck spring rolls. The rolls were nice and hot, and the accompanying sauce tasted good. Four small pieces left you wanting a little more. Next I had the Mongolian beef, and my wife ordered the Thai basil chicken. The Thai chicken lacked in flavor, but overall not bad."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Ikko Hibachi Sushi Asian Bistro is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 12:30 p.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
