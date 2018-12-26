New Astoria Italian spot Salumeria Antichi Sapori opens its doors

Looking to chow down on some Italian fare? A new spot has you covered. Called Salumeria Antichi Sapori, the newcomer is located at 28-13 Astoria Blvd. in Astoria.
The Italian shop offers meats, cheeses and more by the pound. Try the prosciutto, culatello, soppressata and more, as well as brie, mozzarella, gorgonzola and goat cheese. You can also score Italian cookies, pastries and breads. (View the list of offerings here.)
With a 3.5-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp, it's off to a solid start.
Lauren S., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on Dec. 15, wrote, "This Italian specialty shop has a nice selection of pastries and cookies, cured meats and cheeses by the pound, grab-and-go salads, coffee and paninis. It is conveniently located near the Astoria Boulevard subway stop and the prices seem similar to other Italian shops in the area."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Salumeria Antichi Sapori is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday.
