FOOD & DRINK

New Astoria Italian spot Salumeria Antichi Sapori opens its doors

Photo: Michael G./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Italian fare? A new spot has you covered. Called Salumeria Antichi Sapori, the newcomer is located at 28-13 Astoria Blvd. in Astoria.

The Italian shop offers meats, cheeses and more by the pound. Try the prosciutto, culatello, soppressata and more, as well as brie, mozzarella, gorgonzola and goat cheese. You can also score Italian cookies, pastries and breads. (View the list of offerings here.)

With a 3.5-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp, it's off to a solid start.

Lauren S., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on Dec. 15, wrote, "This Italian specialty shop has a nice selection of pastries and cookies, cured meats and cheeses by the pound, grab-and-go salads, coffee and paninis. It is conveniently located near the Astoria Boulevard subway stop and the prices seem similar to other Italian shops in the area."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Salumeria Antichi Sapori is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Holiday leftovers guide: How long foods last
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
FDA: Thoroughly wash avocados before eating to avoid listeria
Neighborhood Eats: 'Emma's Torch' in Brooklyn
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
4 dead after car slams into oil tanker on Garden State Parkway
88-year-old woman punched in face during NYC home invasion
2nd man dies after 'suspicious' fire rips through Queens building
E, M trains rerouted as MTA works on 53rd Street tunnel
NJ firefighter killed responding to call on Christmas morning
GoFundMe: Donors refunded in scam involving homeless vet
What to know about returning those unwanted holiday gifts
Bernie Madoff's former secretary seeks early release from prison
Show More
Winning numbers drawn in $321 million Mega Millions jackpot
Officer stops allegedly drunk wrong-way driver on LI highway
Guatemalan boy dies in US custody; 2nd death this month
Video: NYPD officer fights off homeless men at subway station
NJ school board to meet regarding HS wrestler's forced haircut
More News