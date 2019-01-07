FOOD & DRINK

New bakery Paris Baguette now open in Greenwich Village

There's a brand-new bakery in town. Called Paris Baguette, the fresh addition is located at 44 W. 14th St. in Greenwich Village.

This bakery chain offers a large selection of pastries, sandwiches and coffee. Cakes and holiday items are also available.

With a four-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Daniela G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 2, wrote, "This was my first time buying a cake from Paris Baguette. I purchased this cake for my family's holiday party. I was extremely happy because everyone loved it! It was delicious!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Paris Baguette is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
