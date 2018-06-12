FOOD & DRINK

New bar Tailor Public House now open near Penn Station

Photo: John M./Yelp

By Hoodline
There's a brand-new bar in Midtown. Called The Tailor Public House, the fresh arrival is located at 505 Eighth Ave. at 35th Street, a few blocks from Penn Station.

Featuring two levels, you're likely to find New York sports teams playing on the numerous flat-screen televisions.

Hungry? The food leans toward chicken sandwiches, fish and chips, and pizza, with lighter salads and fish options also available. Look for the crispy Thai chicken wings with red curry, pear and Gorgonzola flatbread and the 12-ounce New York strip steak with spring vegetables and bacon mashed potatoes.

There's a happy hour (4-7 p.m.) featuring specials on wine, vodka and Bud Lite. Dozens of beers and cocktails like the Honeysuckle (rum, lemon, honey and cherry) round out the drink menu.

The Tailor Public House is still making its way, with a three-star rating from 14 reviews on Yelp.

Steve P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 29, said, "Found this place as we were making our usual pub crawl. So glad we did. Bar is fantastic! Roomy and great atmosphere. The beer selection was good and ice cold."

Yelper Sarah K. added, "Obscenely overpriced garbage bar food, slow and inattentive service. Cavernous, boring, filled with tourists and creepy Midtown suits."

Want to check it out for yourself? The Tailor Public House is open from 8 a.m.-4 a.m. every day.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News