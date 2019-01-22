New bar Valerie now open in Midtown

A new bar and Asian fusion and French spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Valerie, the new arrival is located at 45 W. 45th St. in Midtown.
This eatery offers a variety of upscale bar fare and Asian-infused dishes like Korean barbecue fried chicken with house-made pickles and kimchi kewpie mayo on a brioche bun. Or try the 36-hour braised beef short rib with crispy pancetta, roast parsnip, horseradish gremolata and pickled mushrooms.
Valerie has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
And John J. wrote, "I stopped in for lunch and had the smoked duck wings. It had amazing flavor. I also ordered the burger which was good."
Valerie is now open at 45 W. 45th St.., so swing on by to take a peek.
