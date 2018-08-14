FOOD & DRINK

New Bedford-Stuyvesant bar Concrete opens its doors

A new Sicilian bar and and weekend brunch spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Bedford-Stuyvesant, called Concrete, is located at 906 Broadway (between Arion Place and Stockton Street).

The bar serves a full menu of pasta, burgers and small plates during dinner hours, including dishes such as linguine allo scoglio with shrimp, mussels and calamari; and the swordfish caponata with eggplant ratatouille.

Cocktails, such as the Contemporary Mary Pickford (rum, maraschino cherry, house-made raspberry syrup, pineapple juice and lime juice), are available for brunch hours along with additional breakfast food choices like French toast and eggs Benedict. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Walton N., who reviewed the new spot on August 5, wrote, "Clean food, healthy, but most importantly it's tasty. The coffee is done well, it's simple and strong. The music and atmosphere are chill. The bartender was knowledgeable, engaging, and friendly."

And Yelper S. C. added, "My boyfriend ordered a burger (and in his words: the best burger he's ever had) and I ordered a delicious gluten free seafood pasta. It was so good. The staff are so friendly, and the interior is really nice as well."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Concrete is open from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Monday.)
