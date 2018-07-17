FOOD & DRINK

New Blue Stripes Cacao Shop in Union Square is made for chocolate lovers

Photo: Blue Stripes Cacao Shop/Yelp

By Hoodline
Chocolate lovers, rejoice: There's a new cafe in town to get your fix. The new addition near Union Square, called Blue Stripes Cacao Shop, is located at 28 E. 13th St. The business comes from Oded Brenner, the chocolatier who co-founded chocolate-focused mini-chain Max Brenner, reports Gothamist.

The shop features a wide assortment of decadent beverages, such as pure cacao juice flavored with chili or coconut, white chocolate chai latte, hot chocolate and specialty drinks like Kingston's Port (Caribbean cacao, allspice and cinnamon berries).

Breakfast dishes like pancakes, French toast and oatmeal are enlivened by cacao, while energy shakes and bowls combine cacao with things like bananas, coconut cream and basil. Indulge in chocolate pizza, sundaes, fondues and chocolate mousse with hazelnut praline and vanilla bean creme. See full menu here.

The new addition has proven very popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp.

Leo L., who reviewed the new spot on July 14, wrote, "The concept is trendy, innovative and, most importantly, absolutely delicious! I nearly fainted eating the cinnamon scroll (so warm and chocolatey ). The cloud (chocolate mousse on tap) was just amazing -- an awesome idea for a drink that I've never seen before. ... As for the staff, everyone was super friendly and enthusiastic, and the atmosphere is great."

And Liron G. wrote, "Everything was delicious, decadent, indulgent and an absolute delight to both eyes and mouth. The place is gorgeous, great atmosphere, wonderful friendly and knowledgeable staff."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Blue Stripes Cacao Shop is open from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m.-midnight on Saturday and 8 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News