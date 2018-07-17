New Blue Stripes Cacao Shop in Union Square is made for chocolate lovers

Chocolate lovers, rejoice: There's a new cafe in town to get your fix. The new addition near Union Square, called Blue Stripes Cacao Shop, is located at 28 E. 13th St. The business comes from Oded Brenner, the chocolatier who co-founded chocolate-focused mini-chain Max Brenner, reports Gothamist.
The shop features a wide assortment of decadent beverages, such as pure cacao juice flavored with chili or coconut, white chocolate chai latte, hot chocolate and specialty drinks like Kingston's Port (Caribbean cacao, allspice and cinnamon berries).
Breakfast dishes like pancakes, French toast and oatmeal are enlivened by cacao, while energy shakes and bowls combine cacao with things like bananas, coconut cream and basil. Indulge in chocolate pizza, sundaes, fondues and chocolate mousse with hazelnut praline and vanilla bean creme. See full menu here.
The new addition has proven very popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp.
Leo L., who reviewed the new spot on July 14, wrote, "The concept is trendy, innovative and, most importantly, absolutely delicious! I nearly fainted eating the cinnamon scroll (so warm and chocolatey ). The cloud (chocolate mousse on tap) was just amazing -- an awesome idea for a drink that I've never seen before. ... As for the staff, everyone was super friendly and enthusiastic, and the atmosphere is great."
And Liron G. wrote, "Everything was delicious, decadent, indulgent and an absolute delight to both eyes and mouth. The place is gorgeous, great atmosphere, wonderful friendly and knowledgeable staff."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Blue Stripes Cacao Shop is open from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m.-midnight on Saturday and 8 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday.
