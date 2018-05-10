FOOD & DRINK

New boutique tea room Bào Tea House now open in Greenwich Village

By Hoodline
A new tea room has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 140 W. Fourth St. (between Sixth Avenue and West Washington Square) in Greenwich Village, the new addition is called Bao Tea House.

This spot specializes in baked and steamed bao buns like crispy chicken with homemade chili sauce and mango; pork with homemade barbecue sauce; and beef with spicy barbecue sauce and cumin. For an especially unique offering, try the Lava Bao -- a baked bun with bamboo charcoal and filled with house-made custard and coconut milk.

A selection of hot and cold Taiwanese organic teas are available as well including honey-scented black, rose citron green and roasted oolong milk.

The new arrival has received an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp.

Katie M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 18, said, "This place is brand new and I've been waiting for it to open for so long! I passed by on a bad day and immediately became 10x happier. The aesthetic is super cute and unique. It feels finished and cozy."

"Delicious buns!!" added Tash R. "We came here for the buns and weren't disappointed. Ordered takeout to try the fried chicken steamed buns and the baked pork buns and loved both! We ended up coming back to try two other menu items -- baked chicken and the sweet charcoal buns -- both amazing!!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. BAO Tea House is open from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Friday-Sunday.
