New breakfast spot Modern Bread and Bagel debuts in the Upper West Side

Hungry? A new neighborhood breakfast and brunch spot has you covered. The fresh arrival to the Upper West Side, called Modern Bread and Bagel, is located at 472 Columbus Ave.
All of the menus at this bakery and care are gluten free and kosher. Look for selections like pancakes with almond butter, banana and a chili and date syrup; as well as a brunch bruschetta with mozzarella, poached eggs, basil, blueberry balsamic and roasted tomato. The restaurant also has a children's menu, which features cereal, scrambled eggs with cheese, and a peanut butter and strawberry cream cheese sandwich. (Check out the full menu here.)
Modern Bread and Bagel has made a good impression thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp.
Ryan B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 22, wrote, "They have delicious bagels! And it was crazy that my girlfriend, who has celiac, could enjoy them too. The staff were super friendly, the place was bright and clean, and the menu was full of things I want to go back and try. Also, the coffee was good."
And Lilly S. wrote, "Can't say enough about how great the food is. Such a family-friendly atmosphere offering 100 percent gluten-free comfort foods specializing in breads and bagels. This place is spot on. The staff is very friendly and accommodating."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Modern Bread and Bagel is open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday-Friday. (It's closed on Saturday.)
