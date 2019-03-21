New British spot Queensyard debuts in Chelsea

The spot is a restaurant, bar and cafe inside the new Hudson yards building. In the restaurant, try the braised Atlantic halibut with salt baked sunchokes and a vermouth sauce, or the baked Lancaster chicken with gravy. In the cafe, order a latte or a drip coffee, and in the bar, check out their extensive wine list. (View the menus here.)
With a 3.5-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp so far, Queensyard is getting solid feedback from clientele.
L L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 15, wrote, "We drank a cup of cappuccino and "The Opening Negron," which was a pretty tasty wine. I'll definitely come back here in a heartbeat!"
The Queensyard cafe is now open from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. The bar is open from 11:30 a.m.-midnight daily, and the kitchen is open from 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
