FOOD & DRINK

New Brooklyn Thai spot Klom Klorm opens its doors in Bushwick

Photo: Klom Klorm/Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood Thai spot has you covered. The recent arrival to Bushwick, called Klom Klorm, is located at 181 Wyckoff Ave.

On the menu are some standbys of Thai cuisine, such as crispy duck in red curry and marinated chicken satay served with peanut sauce. But there are also some flavors that may be new to American palates, like the fresh watermelon with shallots and housemade dried fish powder. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp, the new addition has already attracted some fans.

"Perfection! Delightful staff!" said Russell M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 11. "So tasty they even got me eating chicken again. The Thai iced tea is just right. I'll be here at least once a week."

Leia J. agreed with that sentiment, stating, "The sticky rice is on point! The Thai iced tea is the real stuff. The food is amazing."

And Yelper Kritti S. added, "Highly recommended to try this place out. They are new, so BYOB with no charge."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Klom Klorm is open from 11 a.m.-10:15 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News