New Bushwick South chicken shop Bagock Fried Chicken & Doughnuts opens its doors

A new chicken shop and breakfast and brunch spot, offering doughnuts and more, has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Bagock Fried Chicken & Doughnuts, the newcomer is located at 173 Montrose Ave. in Bushwick South.
In addition to chicken and doughnuts, this spot serves mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, collards and grits. Try half of a chicken with doughnuts, or choose to buy by the pound with the Hunks & Holes option, which gives you hunks of fried chicken with doughnut holes. (Here's the rest of the menu.)
With a 3.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the new chicken shop is getting solid feedback from clientele.
Garrett W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 5, wrote, "I got the half chicken and two doughnuts which was completely filling. The chicken is marinated in buttermilk so it has incredible flavor inside and the outside is crispy and delicious. "
And Marvin Y. wrote, "The chicken tenders were meaty and crispy. The comeback sauce was very tasty. I will definitely be back to get some dark meat fried chicken!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Bagock Fried Chicken & Doughnuts is open from 4 p.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-10 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City