New café and event space Common Good Harlem opens its doors

Looking for a new place to get your daily dose of caffeine? Look no further than recent arrival Common Good Harlem, located at 2801 Frederick Douglass Blvd., which doubles as an event space. The project of owner Karina Paz-Oshiro, it got some of its initial funding through Kickstarter.
On the menu, customers will find a variety of espresso drinks from La Colombe beans, including its signature draft iced latte. Food options include a kale shake, a corn, goat cheese and bacon frittata, and house-made baked goods like the blueberry corn muffin with maple syrup butter. (Full menu here.)
The new arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp.
"It's a charming boutique cafe with great coffee and an eclectic menu," wrote Yelper Edgar M. "For those of us who like to write/work away from home/office, there is comfortable seating, ample work space, and free WiFi."
Laura B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on August 7, declared herself "impressed" by the coffee and pastries: "I ordered an iced draft latte which was so creamy and delicious ... and a house-made blueberry cornbread muffin."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Common Good Harlem is open from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends.
foodHoodlineNew York City
