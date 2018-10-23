FOOD & DRINK

New casual Indian eatery Manchi debuts in Midtown

By Hoodline
A new fast-casual Indian spot, offering salads, wraps and more, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Midtown, called Manchi, is located at 224 W. 35th St.

The restaurant emphasizes its healthful fare, with menu options like the Super Salad, with chicken, string beans and kale, and the Vegan's Delight, with eggplant, spinach, rice and quinoa. Gluten-free options are also available.

Manchi has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp.

Ray G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 9, wrote, "Just had my second great lunch at this new healthy, fast-casual South Indian spot, and had to review. It's a bright, colorful, thoughtfully designed oasis. I usually find Indian food quite heavy, but Manchi manages to be super tasty and light."

Yelper Tanya C. added, "I just love their plain, simple khichdi, which is very close to what my mom makes back in India. Awesome food, I will surely be back quite often. And a special mention of the awesome hibiscus, ginger drink. It's a must have!"

Head on over to check it out: Manchi is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
