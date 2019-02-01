New Chelsea Chinese spot Philippe Downtown opens its doors

A new Chinese spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Philippe Downtown, the newcomer is located at 355 W. 16th St. in Chelsea.
On the menu, you'll find a large selection of Chinese classics like kung pao chicken, Peking duck and more. The spot also offers several grilled barbecue items like slow roasted pork butt and spare ribs. For dessert, try the Fever Tree Ginger Beer Float with coconut sorbet, citrus cream, candied kumquat and a Chinese black sesame butter cookie.
Philippe Downtown has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Emily L. wrote, "For dinner, we got the spicy prawns, chicken satay, shrimp fried rice, broccoli and the spicy chicken in silky sauce. The chicken satay was so good. The peanut sauce that comes with was amazing."
Head on over to check it out: Philippe Downtown is open from noon-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Wednesday and Sunday and noon-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday-Saturday.
