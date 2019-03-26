There's a brand-new restaurant in town. Located at 295 Seventh Ave. in Chelsea, the new addition is called Forkright.
According to the restaurant, it's serving "better for us" fare in Chelsea. Yelpers like the macaroni and cheese and the lemon chicken.
With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the new restaurant has already made a good impression.
Yelper Meagan S. added, "Forkright is the perfect spotfor anyone looking to eat something healthy, but not wanting to spend a fortune. The space is so clean and beautifully designed. It is definitely one of my new favorite spots!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Forkright is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
New Chelsea restaurant Forkright opens its doors
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News