New Chelsea whiskey bar The Copper Still opens its doors

A new whiskey bar, offering comfort food and more, has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called The Copper Still, the fresh arrival is located at 206 Seventh Ave. in Chelsea. This is its second outpost, with the first in the East Village.
The bar features hundreds of bottles of whiskey and spirits from around the world and 18 options for whiskey flights.
Get ready for hearty stick-to-your-ribs fare like smoked macaroni and cheese with the option to add chicken or bacon; crab cake BLT sandwiches with fried green tomatoes, arugula and ranch dressing; deviled eggs with smoked paprika and toasted breadcrumbs; and hand-cut fries with bacon-ranch dipping sauce.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, The Copper Still has already made a good impression.
"This is the bar that Chelsea has desperately needed," Yelper Ayanna L. said. "It's a chill place to grab drinks with neighborhood friends. Bartenders know what they're doing, and it's good space with reasonable prices. Thanks for bringing something new to Chelsea."
Yelper Shannon F. added, "Really really nice people working here. They are working with the absolute best intentions and that is why I would go back."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Copper Still is open from 11 a.m.-1 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday-Saturday.
