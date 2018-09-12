FOOD & DRINK

New Chelsea whiskey bar The Copper Still opens its doors

Photo: Juan T./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new whiskey bar, offering comfort food and more, has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called The Copper Still, the fresh arrival is located at 206 Seventh Ave. in Chelsea. This is its second outpost, with the first in the East Village.

The bar features hundreds of bottles of whiskey and spirits from around the world and 18 options for whiskey flights.

Get ready for hearty stick-to-your-ribs fare like smoked macaroni and cheese with the option to add chicken or bacon; crab cake BLT sandwiches with fried green tomatoes, arugula and ranch dressing; deviled eggs with smoked paprika and toasted breadcrumbs; and hand-cut fries with bacon-ranch dipping sauce.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, The Copper Still has already made a good impression.

"This is the bar that Chelsea has desperately needed," Yelper Ayanna L. said. "It's a chill place to grab drinks with neighborhood friends. Bartenders know what they're doing, and it's good space with reasonable prices. Thanks for bringing something new to Chelsea."

Yelper Shannon F. added, "Really really nice people working here. They are working with the absolute best intentions and that is why I would go back."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Copper Still is open from 11 a.m.-1 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday-Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Taco Bell voted as the 'Best Mexican Restaurant of 2018'
Grab a bagel at one of these NYC newcomers
The Blue Rooftop opens in Midtown with cocktails, views and Mediterranean fare
Craving dim sum? Check out these 4 NYC newcomers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
7 NYPD officers arrested in connection with prostitution ring
Florence Track: Life-threatening Category 3 storm spins toward Carolinas
Police: Teen girl fatally stabs love rival in classroom
2 young fathers killed when SUV slams into LI gas station
Worker trapped, believed dead after Brooklyn wall collapse
Exclusive: Detective claims NYPD cover-up after assault
Here's your 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Police searching for man accused of groping two 9-year-olds
Show More
Stepdad accused of shooting kids with needle-tipped Nerf darts
Flight instructor involved in 2016 plane crash arrested
3 men sentenced for their role in Cuomo aide's 2015 death
Justice for Junior: Man wanted in innocent teen's death
Florence path: Carolinas prepare for direct hit
More News