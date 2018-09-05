New chicken shop Brine takes wing in Chelsea

A new fast-casual chicken shop has opened its doors in Chelsea. The project of owner Dan Mezzalingua and executive chef Joe LoNigro, called Brine, is located at 106 Eighth Ave. and adds a joint with a focus on healthy chicken with veggie sides to the ranks of kiosk-only-ordering spots.
The joint's chickens brine for 24 hours before being grilled and brushed with a house-made chili honey garlic sauce. The all-veggie selection of sides includes tomatoes marinated with Ecuadorian hearts of palm, and roasted purple beets with goat cheese tzatziki and fresh dill.
As it is kiosk-only, Brine does not take cash. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp so far, the new chicken shop is on its way to developing a local fan base.
"The chicken thighs are so succulent, packed with flavor (aka salt) and really fresh. ... You've gotta get the coconut rice with peas on the side," wrote Yelper Bonnie G. "The hidden perk that comes with all chicken plate dishes: the super buttery, grilled brioche bread underneath the chicken."
"It's not just the signature brined and grilled chicken, but the seductive sides that make Brine a very welcome addition to my Chelsea 'hood," Yelper Franny A. added. "This food is way beyond the fast casual spectrum, and an amazing value, given the quality."
Leg it over to Chelsea to take a peek for yourself: Brine is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
