New Chinatown chicken shop Chino's Rotisserie Chicken opens its doors

A new chicken shop and Peruvian spot, offering comfort food and more, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Chinatown, called Chino's Rotisserie Chicken, is located at 23 Pell St.
Yelpers recommend the lomo soltado with green pepper, yellow rice and beans, as well as the rotisserie chicken with a green sauce and sweet plantains.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp so far, Chino's Rotisserie Chicken has been warmly received by patrons.
Lieselle B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 6, wrote, "The food came out within 10-15 minutes of ordering, which was a nice surprise. To our delight, the flavor and quality of food was also delicious. We ordered the soy honey wings which reminded me of Korean fried chicken. The sweet plantains finished off my palette with a nice sweet taste."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Chino's Rotisserie Chicken is open from noon-9:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and noon-10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
