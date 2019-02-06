New Chinese spot Asian Legend now open in White Plains

Looking for a new Chinese restaurant to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. Called Asian Legend, the restaurant is located at 23 Mamaroneck Ave.
The spot offers a beef shank with crushed peanut and cilantro, a honey cucumber rock shrimp with sesame, a spicy orange peel chicken served with white or brown rice and more. (View the full menu here.)
The fresh addition has made a solid impression thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Corey M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 1, wrote, "We got the sesame chicken and twice cooked pork belly. They both came with soup, and we each got the wonton soup. The soup was good and had two delicious wontons. The sesame chicken was above average compared to the other good Chinese places around White Plains. The pork belly was amazing!"
And Kainan L. wrote, "The best environment and Asian food restaurant in White Plains, but they need to improve their service."
Head on over to check it out: Asian Legend is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 12:30 p.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
