FOOD & DRINK

New Chinese spot Dian Kitchen NYC brings Yunnan-style noodles to the East Village

Photo: Dian Kitchen NYC/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Chinese eatery has opened its doors in the neighborhood, offering noodle dishes inspired by the cuisine in southwest China's Yunnan province. Called Dian Kitchen NYC, the newcomer is located at 435 E. Ninth St. in the East Village.

On the menu, diners can expect to find the eatery's signature rice noodle bowls, such as the Dong Chuan with minced pork, tomato, chives and cabbage, served either with broth or dry. Sides include the spicy fried potatoes and the cucumber salad with peanuts and cilantro.

Dian Kitchen has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp.

Baley Z., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 20, wrote, "Authentic southern China rice noodles! Food there is fantastic! Very cozy inside with traditional Chinese culture."

"The East Village needed a noodle shop like this!" Yelper Alessa R. added. "I've had the tofu rice noodles twice and they are so delicious -- a nice balanced dish with spice, a little sweetness and a vinegar kick, perfectly accompanied by the minced pork, chives and soft tofu."

And Jingwen D. said, "Very friendly service and the food tastes delicious. Highly recommend the mouthwatering chicken and tofu rice noodle."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Dian Kitchen NYC is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News