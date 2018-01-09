New Chinese Spot 'Lucky Bento VIP Cuisine' Opens Its Doors In Flushing

Looking to chow down on some Chinese fare? A new spot has you covered. Called Lucky Bento VIP Cuisine, the fresh addition is located at 36-29 Main St. in Flushing.
This new spot specializes in Sichuan-style cuisine and features an extensive menu billed as elevated cuisine at affordable prices.
On the menu, expect to see appetizers like dan dan noodles with chili minced pork, sticky rice bari in banana leaf, and duck tongue in a chef 's special sauce.
For entrees, look for dishes like "Bento king crab" with garlic and scallion or baked with cheese and served with salad and rice, braised fish fillet with veggies and roasted chili, and homestyle braised sea cucumber.
There's an array of combination plates as well, such as mapo tofu with fish fillets, and tofu with crab eggs and shrimp served with rice, salad, and dessert.
Rounding things out are desserts like sesame rice balls with rice wine sauce and sweet potato soup. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, Lucky Bento VIP Cuisine is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Edward A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 1st, said: "The servers here are just amazing. They wished us a Happy New Year and were always checking up on us. These are great people who are proud to work at an amazing restaurant. "
Yelper Lynn Y. added: "The food is really good! I came with a very large party, so we were able to try a lot of things on the menu. The dishes that stood out to me were a delicious chicken soup, three different types of spicy Sichuan noodles, the tender lamb chops (a favorite of the entire group), and the sticky rice dessert."
And Jessica Z. said: "This is a high-end Chinese restaurant for Flushing that tries to keep their dishes and prices suitable for the masses (with the goal of all age groups), without substituting the quality of their food and service. They were very attentive, friendly, and overall just great!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Lucky Bento VIP Cuisine is open Friday and Saturday from 11am-11pm, and Sunday-Thursday from 11am-10pm.
