New Chinese spot Xiang Hotpot debuts in Borough Park

Photo: Rainbow N./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood Chinese spot has you covered. Located at 5816 Fort Hamilton Parkway in Borough Park, the newcomer is called Xiang Hotpot.

The spot offers several different soup bases, including a special spicy base, spicy beef, mushroom, butter and more. For protein, choose between oyster, spicy beef, pig kidney, ox bone marrow or duck gizzard. (View the full menu here.)

Xiang Hotpot-Brooklyn has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a four-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Rong W. added, "I got special spicy pot with the bear inside. This is a must if you come here. My favorites were the premium sliced beef, shrimp meatballs, shrimp paste and black tofu. And I always get the grapefruit tea which pairs so well with hotpot because of how refreshing it tastes."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Xiang Hotpot-Brooklyn is open from noon-2 a.m. daily.

