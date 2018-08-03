FOOD & DRINK

New cocktail bar Stay Gold dawns in Kips Bay

Photo: Stay Gold/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new cocktail and beer bar from Matt Piacentini and Chaim Dauermann (the team behind Greenwich Village's Up & Up) has opened for business at 360 Third Ave. in Kips Bay. The newcomer, called Stay Gold, features an outdoor garden.

Bar-goers will find plenty of brews, with six beers on draft, like a Founders All Day IPA and Montauk Driftwood Ale. Another seven beers are available in can form, as well as bites like brussels sprouts with almonds, lime, palm sugar and Fresno chili.T

The slushy Stay Cold, the house's signature cocktail, features a mixture of bourbon, IPA, ginger and lemon juice. (You can view the full menu on the bar's website here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of eleven reviews on Yelp so far, the new bar has made a promising start.

"The drinks are of course amazing. My husband had the gin and tonic which he loved, and I tried the prosecco, so I can't really speak to much else," Yelper Aruna A. wrote. "Service was good, space is kinda dark but airy, and the snacks looked good."

And Jordan M. wrote, "Best way to describe Stay Gold is high-end without being pretentious. The bartenders are cocktail experts who can make you anything from the best old fashioned you've ever had to a craft cocktail with ingredients you can't pronounce that rivals anything you'll have at the top cocktail spots downtown."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Stay Gold is open from 5 p.m.-3 a.m. daily.
