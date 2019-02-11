New cocktail bar The Hunterian now open in the Upper East Side

A new cocktail bar has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called The Hunterian, the newcomer is located at 413 E. 70th St. in the Upper East Side.
The bar offers signature cocktails with rum, vodka, gin and more. Try the Bitter Spritz with gin, amaro, lemon, orange and soda. Or the Rum Cider, with rum, spiced apple syrup, honey and hot water. (View the menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Cori R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 12, wrote, "The cocktail menu was creative with an impressive variety. There were staples like an old fashioned or a penicillin, but I was really intrigued by a chamomile bourbon and egg white cocktail, as well as a coffee-mezcal cocktail that was the standout for me."
And Matt K. wrote, "The Hunterian is built for the expert drinker, coupled with a staff that drives wholesome conversation. Their attention to detail with every cocktail is down to the milliliter and buy backs are done by the book."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Hunterian is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday and 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
