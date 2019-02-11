FOOD & DRINK

New cocktail bar The Hunterian now open in the Upper East Side

By Hoodline
A new cocktail bar has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called The Hunterian, the newcomer is located at 413 E. 70th St. in the Upper East Side.

The bar offers signature cocktails with rum, vodka, gin and more. Try the Bitter Spritz with gin, amaro, lemon, orange and soda. Or the Rum Cider, with rum, spiced apple syrup, honey and hot water. (View the menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Cori R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 12, wrote, "The cocktail menu was creative with an impressive variety. There were staples like an old fashioned or a penicillin, but I was really intrigued by a chamomile bourbon and egg white cocktail, as well as a coffee-mezcal cocktail that was the standout for me."

And Matt K. wrote, "The Hunterian is built for the expert drinker, coupled with a staff that drives wholesome conversation. Their attention to detail with every cocktail is down to the milliliter and buy backs are done by the book."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Hunterian is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday and 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Here are Peekskill's top 3 Latin American spots
Astoria gets a new boot camp: Orangetheory Fitness
New DUMBO deli Wholesome Farms Market opens its doors
Bacon Roses make tasty Valentine's Day
New Bushwick South chicken shop Bagock Fried Chicken & Doughnuts opens its doors
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
NYPD detective killed by friendly fire during robbery
Who is NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen?
Suspect involved in fatal NYPD incident a 'career criminal'
TIMELINE: Fatal shooting of NYPD detective during robbery in Queens
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
Funeral held for woman found in suitcase; Suspect in US illegally
FDNY EMT accused of stealing, using dead man's credit card
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Show More
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
AccuWeather: Sunny and breezy
Police recover rare monkey stolen from Florida zoo
8-year-old awarded for saving dad's life in shooting
Target recalls toddler unicorn boots due to choking hazard
More News