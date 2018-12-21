New cocktail bar The Independent now open in Theater District

There's a brand-new cocktail bar in town. The fresh addition to Theater District, called The Independent, is located at 147 W. 40th St., Floor 1.
The new bar offers a variety of craft cocktails as well as red and white wines. It also serves snack foods and entrees. Try the braised duck meatballs with sheep's milk ricotta, or the rosemary lemon grilled chicken wings.
The Independent has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.
Caitlin E., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 11, wrote, "We had the edamole and the tempura cauliflower popcorn. Both were delicious. The edamole is a must try!"
Yelper Katherine M. added, "We ordered the throwing punches cocktail and the game plan. The presentation for the throwing punches was incredible. You're given a book that you open to find a flask with your mixed cocktail inside."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. The Independent is open from 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
