New cocktail bar The Owl's Tail finds a nest on the Upper West Side

A new cocktail bar is spreading its wings on the Upper West Side. The fresh addition to 215 W. 75th St., called The Owl's Tail, is the project of married couple Lawrence and Stephanie Bondulich, and showcases seasonal cocktails, house-made bitters and syrups, and global small plates.
Signature cocktails on the menu include the Horny Owl (espolon blanco, aquavit, cynar, watermelon, basil, lime, mole bitters) and the Stormy Night Owl (rum, coffee essence, lemon, house-made ginger juice).
Small plates like meatball crostini, steamed pork dumplings and roasted oysters with butter and barbecue sauce are available to accompany the drinks. (You can inspect the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp thus far, early reviewers think the new bar is a hoot.
"Very cool vibe and fun creative cocktails," wrote Kerry B., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on July 26. "Definitely try the biscuits (the owner makes them herself!), though you may have to ask for more of their delish butter to go along."
"A cute, fun cocktail bar with a four page cocktail menu! Our cocktails were delicious and beautifully presented," added Yelper Michelle M.
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. The Owl's Tail is open from 4:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Monday-Thursday, 4:30 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.-1 a.m. on Sunday.
