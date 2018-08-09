FOOD & DRINK

New cocktail bar The Owl's Tail finds a nest on the Upper West Side

Photo: Kerry B./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new cocktail bar is spreading its wings on the Upper West Side. The fresh addition to 215 W. 75th St., called The Owl's Tail, is the project of married couple Lawrence and Stephanie Bondulich, and showcases seasonal cocktails, house-made bitters and syrups, and global small plates.

Signature cocktails on the menu include the Horny Owl (espolon blanco, aquavit, cynar, watermelon, basil, lime, mole bitters) and the Stormy Night Owl (rum, coffee essence, lemon, house-made ginger juice).

Small plates like meatball crostini, steamed pork dumplings and roasted oysters with butter and barbecue sauce are available to accompany the drinks. (You can inspect the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp thus far, early reviewers think the new bar is a hoot.

"Very cool vibe and fun creative cocktails," wrote Kerry B., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on July 26. "Definitely try the biscuits (the owner makes them herself!), though you may have to ask for more of their delish butter to go along."

"A cute, fun cocktail bar with a four page cocktail menu! Our cocktails were delicious and beautifully presented," added Yelper Michelle M.

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. The Owl's Tail is open from 4:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Monday-Thursday, 4:30 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.-1 a.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Craving a burger? These 3 New York City spots have you covered
Thirsty? These 3 juice and smoothie spots in New York City spots have you covered
This NYC dessert shop's giant s'mores weigh almost 3 pounds
The Butcher's Daughter brings juice, toast and more to Williamsburg
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Young brother and sister missing in Brooklyn
Going, going, gone! 75 goats, sheep escape NJ auction
Robbery suspect wears 'I Love NY' shirt, surgical mask
Woman tells cop she's a 'clean, thoroughbred, white girl'
Husband killed wife, himself at hospital over her illness
NJ principal arrested on child pornography charges
Mother upset that Taser used on 11-year-old daughter
Dad of baby found dead in river detained in Thailand
Show More
Gov. Murphy to address NJ Transit chronic cancellations
Man allegedly trained kids for school shooting at compound
2 teens, 2 adults shot in Paterson
Suspected serial arsonist arrested after 16 NYC fires
Vandals destroy Crab Meadow Golf Course in Northport
More News