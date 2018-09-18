FOOD & DRINK

New cocktail café The Buren now open in Bushwick

Photo: The Buren/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new cafe, cocktail bar and brunch spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Bushwick, called The Buren, is located at 1223 Broadway.

On the menu, you'll find a range of espresso drinks, chai and matcha lattes, and specialty beverages like a draft oat milk latte.

As for food, expect brunch and lunch staples like a turkey sandwich or fruit-topped waffles. On weekends, the cafe's brunch specials come with two hours of bottomless mimosas, Bloody Marys or prosecco.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, The Buren has already made a good impression on early patrons.

Johanna Marie A., who reviewed the new spot on September 17, wrote, "Food is so delicious and they have gluten-free options. The staff is efficient and friendly. Their crafted cocktails are the best in the neighborhood. ... Must try is their pizza and draft oat latte."

"Pastries are crispy and freshly made, strong coffee, and the barista made one of the best espressos I've had lately. Smooth and balanced, not bitter or sour like a lot of places," Yelper Stephen Y. added.

And Yelper Caitlin C. called the quirky decor, "Instagram gold."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: The Buren is open from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 7 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
