New coffee roastery Starbucks Reserve Roastery now open in Chelsea | Hoodline

There's a brand-new coffee roastery in town. Called Starbucks Reserve Roastery, the fresh arrival is located at 61 Ninth Ave. in Chelsea.
The coffee spot is a new concept from the original Starbucks store. Enjoy the rarest types of Starbucks coffee and even learn how the coffee is brewed. NYC is the newest branch to open, but other Starbucks Reserves can be found in Seattle, Shanghai and Milan.
The new addition has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp.
Tyler R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 15, wrote, "I was impressed at how well they were able to integrate coffee into an after-work drink that tasted so good."
And Kelly D. wrote, "We walked around and watched some beans being roasted. The roasters explained what they were doing and why it was important. We spent most of our time at the lower bar where you could try different types of coffee with different brew methods."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Starbucks Reserve Roastery is open from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-midnight on Friday, 8 a.m.-midnight on Saturday and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
