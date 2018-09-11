New coffee shop Cafe Eloise opens its doors in Crown Heights

Craving coffee and tea? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Cafe Eloise, the fresh arrival is located at 417 Prospect Place in Crown Heights.
With its combination of wood paneling and pineapple-themed wallpaper, the feel at Cafe Eloise is both rustic and quirky. Your coffee and tea options (espresso drinks, cold brew, caffeinated tea and herbal) are listed on a mirror. There are usually pastries or other snacks available, plus reading material like books, magazines and newspapers.
The cozy space offers small tables inside and a few stools outside. Wi-Fi is speedy.
Cafe Eloise has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Elke C. wrote, "Wonderful gem of a coffee shop with fantastic cold brew and peach ice tea and occasional pop-up food events. It's run by the vibrant and hilarious Haylee Gregory, who will bend over backwards to serve you well."
And Carolyn B. added, "Had some of the best cold brew I've ever had. Very chill vibe, love the music and the interior is very relaxing. Owners are lovely and reside in the neighborhood. Very LGBTQ friendly too, which I love."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Cafe Eloise is open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends.
