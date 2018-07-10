FOOD & DRINK

New coffee shop Urban Backyard opens in Nolita

Photo: Urban Backyard/Yelp

By Hoodline
Coffee and tea fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The fresh arrival to Nolita, called Urban Backyard, is located at 180 Mulberry St.

According to its website, Urban Backyard "is a coffee shop that is committed to being environmentally and socially responsible." Alongside the classic caffeinated beverages -- Americano, macchiato, mocha, to name a few -- look for specialty drinks like lavender peony iced tea and masala chai.

The pastry menu includes bagel croissants, chocolate chip cookies and cinnamon bourbon muffins, which are cinnamon rolls filled with bourbon cream cheese frosting.

With a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, Urban Backyard is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Erica W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 1, wrote, "This cozy establishment is great for you and your friend to stop by and chat over some drinks! The decor is lovely, too. The staff are also friendly, efficient and welcoming."

Yelper Jackie Z. added, "The draft latte at this place is amazing! The pastries here are also quite nice; great flavors but not too sweet."

Head on over to check it out: Urban Backyard is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. from Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News