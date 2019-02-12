New DUMBO deli Wholesome Farms Market opens its doors

A new deli, organic store and health market has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Wholesome Farms Market, the new addition is located at 108 Jay St. in Dumbo.
Wholesome Farms Market offers vegan, organic and gourmet products as well as prepared foods from the deli. The grocery store also provides delivery and catering.
With a three-star rating out of 40 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival is still finding its footing.
Matt C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 22, wrote, "I found that the meat and produce was fresh, shelves fully stocked and had depth of choice in almost all selections."
And Ana L. wrote, "I had the Italian tuna salad sandwich. It looked like everything in the deli was fresh and clean. The iced coffee was also really good."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Wholesome Farms Market is open from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City