FOOD & DRINK

New DUMBO deli Wholesome Farms Market opens its doors

Photo: Freeyah Knycky C./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new deli, organic store and health market has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Wholesome Farms Market, the new addition is located at 108 Jay St. in Dumbo.

Wholesome Farms Market offers vegan, organic and gourmet products as well as prepared foods from the deli. The grocery store also provides delivery and catering.

With a three-star rating out of 40 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival is still finding its footing.

Matt C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 22, wrote, "I found that the meat and produce was fresh, shelves fully stocked and had depth of choice in almost all selections."

And Ana L. wrote, "I had the Italian tuna salad sandwich. It looked like everything in the deli was fresh and clean. The iced coffee was also really good."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Wholesome Farms Market is open from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Here are Peekskill's top 3 Latin American spots
Astoria gets a new boot camp: Orangetheory Fitness
Bacon Roses make tasty Valentine's Day
New Bushwick South chicken shop Bagock Fried Chicken & Doughnuts opens its doors
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
NYPD detective killed by friendly fire during robbery
Who is NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen?
Suspect involved in fatal NYPD incident a 'career criminal'
TIMELINE: Fatal shooting of NYPD detective during robbery in Queens
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
Funeral held for woman found in suitcase; Suspect in US illegally
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and breezy
Police recover rare monkey stolen from Florida zoo
8-year-old awarded for saving dad's life in shooting
Target recalls toddler unicorn boots due to choking hazard
Video shows thief stealing boxes off truck in Manhattan
More News