New East Village beer bar Eliza's Local opens its doors

A new beer bar and traditional American spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 2 St. Marks Place in the East Village, the fresh addition is called Eliza's Local.
The new spot offers snack foods, like smoked hummus with fresh veggies, deviled eggs with pickle relish and a salted pretzel with mustard. It also offers a large selection of New York local beers. (Check out the menu here.)
The newcomer has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Brendan P. wrote, "This spot has an incredible beer selection. I loved the space, even though it looked small from the outside, it has a big side area."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Eliza's Local is open from 2 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Wednesday, 2 p.m.-4 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, noon-4 a.m. on Saturday and noon-2 a.m. on Sunday.
