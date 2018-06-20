New eatery Burgers Tacos Wings debuts in Rosedale

Craving burgers, tacos or wings? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood: called, appropriately, Burgers Tacos Wings. The fresh arrival is located at 143-67 243rd St. in Rosedale.
The burger menu includes beef cheeseburger sliders, homemade salmon sliders with chipotle mayo and much more. The taco menu features ground turkey with the establishment's signature seasoning and chopped cheeseburger tacos. The wings come in a myriad of flavors, including honey barbecue, lemon pepper and sweet mustard.
Burgers Tacos Wings currently has one review from Sheena A.
She wrote, "The best local spot to get your burgers, tacos and wings. On top of that the drinks and service are awesome. Come check it out!"
Head on over to see for yourself: Burgers Tacos Wings is open from 2 p.m.-midnight on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, 2 a.m.-midnight on Wednesday, and 2 p.m.-3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City