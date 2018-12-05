New Filipino spot Papa's Kitchen debuts in Jackson Heights

A new Filipino spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 3707 83rd St. in Jackson Heights, the newcomer is called Papa's Kitchen.
The restaurant aims to serve up a modern interpretation of classic dishes with a side of Filipino hospitality. "We're sure to provide a fun, hearty meal and a cozy good time," it says on its website.
The menu of this BYOB spot includes selections such as lechon (roasted suckling pig), chicken adobo and Angus beef in peanut sauce. Start your meal with the shrimp sauteed in special sauce, sauteed mussels or even the Balut, a fertilized duck egg. Tap into your inner rock star and top it off with a round (or 10) of karaoke.
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Yelper Kevin L., who reviewed it on Nov. 24, said, "My friends and I are pretty excited about this place. We came on the day after it opened. The lady gave us some lechon from the previous day and the staff was friendly and attentive. The food was delicious. I ordered the beef baka pares with garlic rice and it was fantastic."
And Angeline P. wrote, "This review is for the new space, and the free lechon for today's grand opening. I'm excited about this new location, and the karaoke machine is already warmed up, so bring your vocal cords and tambourines."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Papa's Kitchen is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
