FOOD & DRINK

New food truck Wave Crave rolls into Montauk

Photo: Steven P./Yelp

By Hoodline
Searching for a new outdoor spot in Montauk for breakfast and lunch? Look no further than this new arrival. Called Wave Crave, the food truck is located at 170 Old Montauk Highway on the property of Wavecrest Resort.

Watch the waves of the Atlantic while you wait your turn to order from the married couple that run the place. The ever-changing menu often features options like omelets, breakfast sandwiches, French toast, wraps, salads, a lobster roll and more. Smoothies are available all day.

Wave Crave has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Pat C., who reviewed the new spot on July 7, wrote, "Even if you don't stay at the Wavecrest, the Wave Crave food cart is a must-visit. The food is fantastic and the location is very convenient."

And Lorrie S. wrote, "Great couple making amazing food. Everything is delicious and right on the beach. Best breakfast around."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineMontauk
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News