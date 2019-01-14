New Fort Hamilton breakfast and brunch spot The Common opens its doors

If you've got breakfast and brunch on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called The Common, the new addition is located at 9406 Third Ave. in Fort Hamilton.
This eatery features a large selection of breakfast and brunch options, in addition to lunch and dinner plates. For breakfast, try the French toast sandwich with salted caramel, bananas, walnuts, honey and yogurt. If you arrive for dinner, opt for the ricotta gnocchi, served over charred tomato sauce, mozzarella, pesto and pimiento aioli.
With a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Yelper Julianne A. added, "I got the poached eggs in a skillet with tomatoes and it was delicious!"
And Fernando M. wrote, "We had the pulled pork sandwich and the gnocchi. The sandwich was really good but the gnocchi was amazing! I will definitely come again."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Common is open from 8:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. daily.
