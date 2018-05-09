FOOD & DRINK

New French-inspired Tartinery opens its doors in Murray Hill

Photo: Federica B./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new counter-service cafe has debuted in Murray Hill. Located at 90 Park Ave. (between 39th and 40th streets), Tartinery says it uses "the cleanest, purest ingredients available."

Close friends and co-founders Nicolas Dutko and Alicia Rountree opened the Tartinery flagship in Nolita in 2010 and now operate four in the city, its website explains. The latest addition is in a bright, airy space with large windows and modern decor.

The restaurant focuses on one signature meal: the tartine -- a French-inspired open-faced sandwich complete with artisan bread, fresh produce, protein like roast beef and smoked salmon and specialty ingredients such as fresh Middle Eastern labne cheese. Soups, smoothies and fresh pastries are also available as well as a variety of coffees and teas.

The new cafe has received good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.

Francesco B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 2, said, "Thrilled to find this super cool new place in the area! Lovely vibe and extremely tasteful location. Very friendly crew that made me feel like at home. I ordered a sweet ginger juice and a rice bowl and both were delicious. Also decided to try the strawberry tartine. Very tasty!"

And Ari D. said, "What a great spot for lunch! I ordered the salmon tartine -- was very flavorful paired with the restaurant's own rose, and my BF got the roast beef tartine (he loved the truffle mayo) with watermelon beer."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Tartinery is open from 7 a.m-10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News