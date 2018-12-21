FOOD & DRINK

New French spot Oxalis debuts in Crown Heights

Photo: James R./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new French spot has debuted in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Crown Heights, called Oxalis, is located at 791 Washington Ave.

Oxalis offers a $60 constantly changing carte blanche menu each night of four, five or six courses. Yelpers have had mushroom pot au feu, sweet potato fig yogurt and more.

With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival has been warmly received by patrons.

Yelper James R. wrote, "This is a great restaurant. The food was delicious and the service was spectacular. Make sure to get both desserts in the bar area."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Oxalis is open from 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 5:30 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
